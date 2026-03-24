Female voters outnumber males across Tinsukia, gap widens in tea gardens

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Though female voters have outnumbered male counterparts in almost all the 216 polling stations in 86-Tinsukia LAC, with an overall difference of 2 to 2.5 percent, in the majority of tea gardens, the female voters have outnumbered male voters alarmingly by 10 to 13.5 percent. The revised and final electoral roll of 2026 revealed this concerning fact.

The exact reason behind these abnormal statistics remains obscure, even as the government initiated several beneficial schemes to uplift the livelihood of teagarden workers.

While at Chandmari TE, the number of female voters stands at 408 in polling station 7 and 391 at polling station 8, against 306 and 297 male voters respectively, which is a difference of around 13.9 percent, in the nearby Kachujan TE, female voters number 1046 as against 881 male voters, showing a 9.8 percent difference. A similar trend is also observed in Itakhuli TE, Keyhung TE, Deohall TE, and Sewpur TE. Alarmingly, in the Keyhung TE, where 2505 voters are registered in 3 polling stations, excluding 71-Keyhung TE Staff Club (Right), the corresponding difference stands at 323, which is 13 percent, with 1,414 female voters against 1,091 male voters.

Also Read: Female voters outnumber males across all four LACs in Udalguri District