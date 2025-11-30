Field day on high-yielding rice variety Ranjit Sub-1 held at Kajikhowa Bangali Gaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia organized a field day on the High-Yielding Rice Variety Ranjit Sub-1 at Kajikhowa Bangali Gaon under the Participatory Seed Production Programme on Friday. Farmers from the locality gathered to observe the performance of the variety, which showed significant promise for enhancing rice productivity in the area.

Dr Hem Chandra Saikia, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Tinsukia, emphasized the importance of Ranjit Sub-1 as a high-yielding, resilient variety ideal for quality seed production and said that its wider adoption can boost farmer income. During the programme it was observed that Ranjit Sub-1 outperformed local rice varieties by nearly three times, marking an impressive improvement in yield. The participating farmer achieved an average yield of 5.5-6.0 t/ha, showcasing the effectiveness of scientific crop management.

The crop performance was made possible through continuous monitoring and technical guidance from the experts of KVK, Tinsukia, along with officials from Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency (ASOCA), Jorhat, to ensure its seed quality. The programme also received crucial logistic support from the Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, and ICAR–ATARI, Zone VI, Guwahati, enabling smooth execution of activities throughout the programme.

Also Read: Assam: High Yield Paddy Seeds and Dragon Fruit Sapplings Distributed Among Farmers