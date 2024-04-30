BPF demands action on UPPL youths for displaying bundles of cash

KOKRAJHAR: The Election Steering Committee of the BPF on Monday filed a complaint against the youths of UPPL who recently displayed bundles of money on social media platform to the Returning Officer, Kokrajhar ST HPC to take appropriate action.

In a press meet held in Kokrajhar, the chairman of Election Steering Committee of the BPF- Thaneswar Basumatary and spokesperson Kamal Azad said some photographs went viral on various media platforms on Sunday where some members of the UPPL were seen holding huge amounts of bundles of cash of Rs 500 notes. The members were identified as Anthony Narzary of Ranchaidham of Chirang, Trillius Brahma of Dotma Chariali of Kokrajhar, Khwrwmdao Brahma of Borshijhora, Dotma of Kokrajhar and Jhonty Basumatary of Habrubari, Kokrajhar town, they said adding that the youths had recently joined the UPPL party in the presence of the party president and other senior leaders.

In the complaint, the BPF said the showcase of such a huge amount of money by political party members before the general election, will create mistrust among the public on the election process and may question the commitment of the district administration in making the election process free, fair and transparent. The BPF through their complaint to the Returning Officer demanded prompt action against the individuals and immediately instruct the concerned authority to carry out an enquiry in to the matter, especially to investigate the source of such a huge amount of cash which is found along with the UPPL members and to investigate the link if any with the ongoing election process.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the controversy surrounding the viral images of UPPL youth leaders reclining on stacks of money urged them to exercise restraint and warned to be aware of such people from the opposition. He cautioned against such sensationalizing incidents, noting that undue attention could alienate the tribal communities from engaging with mainstream politics.

The CEM of BTC and the president of the UPPL Pramod Boro on Monday said the viral photos of some UPPL youths with bundles of notes was nothing but an attempt of the opposition party to create unnecessary situations. He said the pictures could be doctored and promoting the viral photos, the opposition will not be able to bring erosion to the UPPL and the NDA saying that the UPPL, BJP and AGP coalition government in BTC has been dedicated for the peace and sustainable development of all communities.

On the other hand, Anthoni Narzary whose image with the notes went viral said in front of media persons on Sunday that the picture was quite old and taken when they were with the Bodoland Students Union (BSU), a student wing of the BPF. He said the BPF had been indulging in various wicked activities against others to malign their images for which they (BSU) left the BPF and joined the UPPL to make them a part of good governance and change of system.

