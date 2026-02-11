Final voter list published in Tinsukia; Over 10 lakh electors registered

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: With the Assam State Assembly Election drawing closer, the electoral machinery in Tinsukia district has entered a decisive phase with the publication of the Final Photo Electoral Rolls for all six Assembly Constituencies on February 10, 2026.

The exercise, conducted in accordance with Election Commission of India Directive No. 23/2025-ERS, marks a crucial step in ensuring a transparent and inclusive electoral process ahead of the high-stakes polls.

The final rolls cover Shadia, Doomdooma, Margherita, Digboi, Makum, and Tinsukia constituencies, collectively accounting for over ten lakh electors. According to official figures released by the Office of the District Election Officer, Tinsukia now has 10,03,490 registered voters, including 4,87,742 men, 5,15,714 women, and 34 voters of the third gender, spread across 1,280 polling stations.

These figures underscore the scale and logistical significance of the forthcoming election in one of Upper Assam's politically sensitive districts. Among the constituencies, Shadia leads with over two lakh voters, followed by Margherita and Tinsukia, reflecting the varied electoral weight each segment carries in the upcoming contest.

Election officials have described the publication of the final rolls as a foundation for smooth poll management, voter outreach, and strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct once the election schedule is announced. The district administration has made the electoral rolls widely accessible, both offline at election offices and polling locations, and online through official portals, reinforcing the Election Commission's emphasis on voter awareness and participation.

Electors have been given a 15-day window to raise claims or objections related to inclusion, deletion, or correction of entries-an opportunity particularly significant ahead of an election expected to witness intense political mobilization.

With campaign preparations gradually gaining momentum across Assam, the release of the final voter list in Tinsukia signals that the district is administratively election-ready, shifting the focus squarely onto political parties, candidates, and voters as the state moves closer to another decisive democratic exercise.

