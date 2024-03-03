Financial aid under ‘Xuhrid’ distributed to 262 patients belongs to economically weaker section

MANGALDAI: Cheques, as financial aid, worth rupees eighteen lakhs under Chief Minister’s ‘Xuhrid’ scheme have been distributed to altogether 262 patients belonging to economically weaker section of the society aiming to support their growing medical expenses. In this connection a public function was organized on Friday afternoon at the initiative of Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia here in his residence. After handing over the cheques, MP Saikia told reporters that every year Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been releasing an amount of Rs 50 lakhs against each parliamentary constituency and so far the Mangaldai Loksabha constituency received rupees two crores. Thus nearly 4300 people under the Lok Sabha constituency have been benefited. Sanction letters worth rupees twenty five lakhs under MPLAD fund were also distributed to various public organizations. In this context MP Saikia said that during his tenure he distributed sanction letters worth around rupees twenty two crores which included seventeen crores from his MPLAD, three crores from CM untied fund and others. Former Mangaldai MLA Gurujyoti Das, Chairman of Mangaldai Development Authority Pratap Bordoloi and others were also present on the occasion.

Also Read: MLA Sushanta Borgohain laid foundation stone of various roads and water supply schemes in Demow Constituency

Also Watch: