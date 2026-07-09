Financial assistance distributed under Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY)

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A ceremonial programme for the distribution of Grant-in-Aid Financial Assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) was held on Wednesday at the District Library, Morigaon. The programme was organised by the District Mission Management Unit (DMMU), Morigaon, under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) in collaboration with the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes, Assam, under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India. The programme was graced by the District Commissioner, Morigaon, Anamika Tewari, as the chief guest.

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