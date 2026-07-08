Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) grants distributed to 50 SHG beneficiaries

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TEZPUR: The ceremonial distribution of grant-in-aid under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) was held at the Sonitpur District Library Auditorium on July 7, to promote sustainable livelihoods among members of the Scheduled Caste community.

Organised by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) in collaboration with the Directorate of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (DWSCBC), the programme aimed to support Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and individual entrepreneurs through grant-based financial assistance.

The programme was attended by the District Commissioner of Sonitpur as the chief guest.

During the event, financial assistance was distributed to 20 Self-Help Groups and 30 individual SHG members to help them establish and expand micro-enterprises, promote self-employment, and improve their livelihoods. An exhibition featuring products made by SHGs was also organised, where sales worth Rs 13,680 were recorded.

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