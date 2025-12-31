Fire at Jadav Payeng’s Molai forest triggers demand for high-level investigation

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Aranya Suraksha Samiti Assam has strongly condemned the recent fire incident at Molai forest, the man-made island forest in Majuli nurtured over decades through the relentless efforts of noted environmentalist Jadav Payeng. Describing the incident as a grave act of environmental sabotage, the organization has demanded an immediate and impartial ground-level investigation.

In a press statement, the Chief Secretary of Aranya Suraksha Samiti Assam, Dr Haricharan Das, stated that it was crucial to identify those responsible for the fire and ascertain the motive behind the act. He emphasized that without a proper investigation, the long-term protection of Molai forest cannot be ensured.

The organization urged the Assam Government to treat the incident with due seriousness, noting that Molai forest is not an individual's private achievement alone but a symbol of Assam's commitment to biodiversity conservation and ecological balance. Any damage to the forest, the statement said, is a loss to the entire state.

Aranya Suraksha Samiti Assam also called upon the government to strengthen security arrangements for the forest and ensure the safety of personnel involved in its protection. In addition, the organization demanded appropriate compensation for the ecological damage caused by the fire, stressing the need for restoration measures to prevent long-term environmental harm.

The Samiti reiterated that Molai forest stood as a living example of human dedication to nature and warned that acts of destruction against such natural assets must be dealt with firmly. It appealed to the authorities to initiate prompt action to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future.

