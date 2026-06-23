Fire Breaks Out at Darrang Zilla Parishad Office, Important Documents Damaged

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A fire broke out in the chamber of the accountant at the Darrang Zilla Parishad office here on Sunday evening, damaging important documents kept in the old chamber of the cashier within the accounts branch.

The incident occurred around 8 pm. The fire was noticed in the office of the CEO and was brought under control before it could spread to other parts of the building.

Higher officials suspect the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, resulting from outdated wiring that had been under increased load during the hot summer months.

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