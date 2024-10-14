Fire Erupts at Abhinandan Dhaba Near Mitong Bridge in Sivasagar During Durga Puja Celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A sudden fire broke out at NH-2 Abhinandan Dhaba near Gauri Sagar Mitong Bridge in Sivasagar District on October 11 at around 9:20 a.m. amidst the celebrations of Durga Puja.

The owner of the dhaba, Bhaskar Nath, told the media that they closed their business establishment every night and go home and start again at 10:00 a.m. in the morning. On Sunday morning, a well-wisher called him on his mobile phone and informed him that the business establishment had caught fire. He immediately rushed to the front of the business establishment, but the dhaba was destroyed in front of his eyes.

After the expansion of the four-lane highway, the young businessman took a loan from a bank in addition to his own savings and rebuilt the dhaba. This business establishment was the only source of income for the owner and his six employees. The lost amount is estimated at Rs. 8 lakh. The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit.

Earlier, the fire broke out when three gas cylinders exploded in the dhaba. The fire tenders of Sivasagar Fire Station extinguished the fire. About half an hour later, the fire brigade arrived, but the tavern was completely destroyed. Local dwellers were frightened. They demanded the Sivasagar district administration set up a fire brigade sub-station at Gaurisagar for the greater interest of the people.

