Fire erupts in three locations simultaneously at Singulipara, leaving 7 families homeless"

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: A massive fire broke out on Wednesday night in Singulipara village, located under the Chunari Police Station in the Goalpara district near the Bilasipara Co-District. According to reports from the affected families, the devastating blaze erupted simultaneously at three different locations in the village around midnight, plunging the entire area into chaos and panic. The inferno completely gutted 18 houses belonging to 7 families, leaving them homeless. Victims alleged that unidentified miscreants locked the doors from outside before setting the houses on fire. Along with their homes, essential documents, cattle, goats, poultry, around 100 quintals of paddy and rice, and other household belongings were reduced to ashes.

The families who lost everything in the tragedy are identified as Abdul Badsha, Surut Ali, Shohor Ali, Sanowar Hussain, Ashad Ali, Jiarul Islam, and Jahirul Islam. Preliminary estimates suggest that the total property loss in this devastating fire amounts to nearly Rs 1 crore. Due to the remote and inaccessible nature of the area, fire tenders were unable to reach the spot in time. The horrifying incident has triggered widespread panic and concern throughout the region. The affected families have lodged an FIR at the Chunari Police Station demanding justice and immediate investigation into the matter.

