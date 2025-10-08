PM Modi felicitates Bandita Devi Rabha of West Goalpara at National Skill Convocation

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Bandita Devi Rabha, a meritorious student hailing from Bamundanga in West Goalpara co-district, has brought laurels to Assam and the Northeast by securing the all-India top rank in Cosmetology under the 2025 ITI programme of the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI-West), Tura, Meghalaya.

The recognition came during the 4th National Skill Convocation 2025, held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on October 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, personally felicitated the top-ranking students from across the Northeastern region.

Bandita Devi, who began her vocational journey at the ITI in Dhupdhara Kothakuthi under Dudhnoi Samjila (2022–24 batch), later pursued advanced training at NSTI-West, Tura. Her dedication and perseverance culminated in this national recognition, which has been hailed as a proud moment not only for Meghalaya but also for the people of Goalpara district.

The All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) extended their heartfelt congratulations, describing her success as a shining example of how skill development can empower youth from rural Assam. Leaders of the organization, including Motilal Rabha, President of ARSU, and Biranjan Rabha, president of the Goalpara District Rabha Students’ Association, visited her residence in Bamundanga on Monday to felicitate her in person.

The Chief Minister of Assam also conveyed his greetings through social media, remarking, “From Goalpara to Vigyan Bhawan — Bandita Devi Rabha’s journey shines as a symbol of India’s Skilling Revolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Crowned All-India No.1 in Cosmetology at the 4th National Skill Convention, her achievement reflects the power of Skill, Scale and Speed shaping a New India. Best wishes to Bandita for embodying the spirit of #SkillIndia and inspiring countless youths to skill themselves and shape their future.”

Bandita Devi’s achievement has been widely celebrated across the region, with community leaders and well-wishers noting that her success would inspire many young aspirants to pursue vocational education and excel on national platforms.

