Fire guts moving dumper near Numaligarh; Driver, helper escape

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An untoward incident occurred early in the morning on Republic Day at Bihora in Numaligarh. A brick-laden dumper caught fire in the early hours of Monday on National Highway 37 near the Bihora cattle market, while it was moving. The dumper bearing registration number AS01MC3320 was carrying bricks from Nagaon to Margherita when the fire broke out. The driver and the handyman narrowly escaped with their lives. Personnel from the Bokakhat police and the Fire and Emergency Services reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

