Train operations halted after fire near Dibrugarh railway station

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Train operations on the Dibrugarh rail section were severely disrupted on Tuesday following a fire along the tracks near Dibrugarh railway station at Banipur.

The blaze erupted around 11 am, igniting dry grass and vegetation adjacent to the line. It produced dense smoke that enveloped the area, drastically reducing visibility and raising immediate safety alarms.

As a precaution, railway authorities suspended all train movements on the route for approximately three-and-a-half hours to ensure passenger safety and prevent any accidents.

Emergency services responded swiftly, deploying four fire tenders to the site. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before successfully extinguishing them. Following the incident, railway technical teams conducted a thorough safety inspection of the affected stretch, including the tracks and surrounding area. Officials later confirmed that services had fully resumed after the area was declared safe. An inquiry has been initiated to determine the fire's exact cause.

Preliminary assessments point to the dry winter conditions and accumulated vegetation as potential factors, though investigations remain open to other possibilities, including human negligence or deliberate mischief.

