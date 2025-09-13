Fire guts rice warehouse in Dhekiajuli, loss estimated at ₹20 lakh

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A major fire broke out at around 2 PM on Friday in a rice warehouse at Ward No. 5 under the Dhekiajuli Municipality, leaving property worth nearly Rs 20 lakh completely gutted.

The warehouse owner, Ranjit Singh alias Raja Singh, has alleged foul play behind the incident. Speaking to mediapersons, he claimed that there was no electrical short circuit and accused unidentified miscreants of deliberately setting the warehouse on fire.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire stock within minutes. By the time fire tenders and police arrived on the scene barely 15 minutes later, the warehouse was already reduced to ashes. Firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from spreading further, but not before it damaged a nearby house’s water tank and melted the grills of another house.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities are investigating the matter.

Also Read: Assam: Massive Fire Guts House in Guwahati’s Noonmati; Loss Estimated at ₹30 Lakh

Also Watch: