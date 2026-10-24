Firecracker Ban Enforced Near Lumding IOCL Terminal Amid Safety Concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In view of the upcoming festive season and safety concerns raised by the management, the Co-District Administration of Lumding has imposed strict prohibitory orders around the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) terminal. Chandan Borgohain, Additional District Magistrate-cum-Co-District Commissioner of Lumding, issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, following a request from the Senior Terminal Manager regarding potential fire hazards. Under the directive, bursting of firecrackers, including flying crackers, releasing or lighting flying lanterns and any other hazardous activities involving open flames or heat sources are strictly prohibited within a 500-metre radius of the IOCL Lumding Terminal premises.