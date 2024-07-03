First case in state under new criminal laws registered at Nagaon: SP

NAGAON: The first case (case 650/24) in the state was registered under Section BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) 351(A) at Nagaon PS on the basis of an FIR lodged by one Ashad Ali of Hatipara in connection with the theft of his mobile phone and a sum of Rs 7,000 in cash.

Addressing a press conference at Nagaon Police Conference Hall, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, Swapnanil Deka, informed local media persons last evening here.

Earlier, an awareness campaign was also organised at the Nagaon district library auditorium, where officials as well as other employees of the district administration, stakeholders, departments, students, and citizens participated. During the campaign, the officials concerned, as well as other experts in laws, sensitised all on the said three newly enforced criminal laws.

Rejecting the earlier acts enacted by British colonialism, the present government is enacting the acts based on legality, equality, and impartiality.

As per BNSS, the new acts facilitate the public to lodge FIRs orally or online (e-FIR) and allow the victim to get case-detail information within 90 days. Besides, based on the victim’s consent, a medical examination can be done, and the report must be submitted to the investigating official concerned within seven days. The new laws allow a victim to lodge an FIR at any PS, irrespective of the place of occurrence of the incident, via a zero-fIR facility online. The victim can get documents, including an FIR copy, freely without any delay. Though cases will be registered under the IPC if they happened before July 1, 2024, the legal proceedings will be conducted under newly enacted laws. The hearing and recording of statements of evidence can be conducted online in court, Deka said, adding that the victim’s statements must be recorded through audio-video means inside the police station. Compensation and health protection are provided, along with protection of evidence, in the BNSS Act, Deka informed further. In BNS, sections are decreased from 511 to 358 where the penalty period and the payable amount will be increased, in which 20 crimes are inducted and collective service is introduced in 6 small crimes.

Women and child-related crimes are included in one chapter, along with capital punishment introduced for gang rapists, whereas betrayer sex players are to be awarded strong punishment under the BNS Act, SP asserted in the press conference. In BNSS, the present 484 sections have been increased to 531; 9 new sections have been inducted and 177 sections have been changed, along with 14 being cancelled. Allowing acceptance of digitally recorded evidence in court, sections 61, 62, and 63 under BSA are to be accepted by the court. A total of 37 new sections are included in the Women and Child Related Act, where doctors have to submit medical reports of sexually harassed women and children within seven days to the IO of the cases. Digitalization in every legal proceeding is mandatory under the new laws. “Rajdroh” (NSA) is transformed to ‘Deshdroh’ and capital punishment is enacted in mob lynching cases under a new law. The fastest proceedings are mandatory in court under the new law, Deka added.

Deka also informed it that 20 sections had been included for police accountability in legal proceedings. A directorate is to be formed in the state under which district level offices will be made, he said, adding that many other important changes and inductions were made in the said new laws for the benefit of Indian citizens.

