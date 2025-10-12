First death anniversary of Bharati Patgiri observed in Bilasipara

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Shresthajit Brahma Memorial Trust the first death anniversary of Bharati Patgiri, the author of the trust was observed on Saturday in the premises of Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhawan.

Narmada Baruah, EAC, Bilasipara Co- District inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp followed by distribution of blanket to poor widows numbering 100. At the beginning of the function Dr. Knulal Das, Managing Trustee of the trust welcome the invited guests including chief guest and widows. At the beginning of the programme Nam prasanga was held presented by Bhairabganj Nam Party.

