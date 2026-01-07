First-ever Indigenous Folk Instrument Playing Festival 2026 held at Dudhnoi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a bid to preserve and promote the vibrant folk traditions and indigenous musical instruments of the ethnic communities of Assam, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) organized the first-ever Indigenous Folk Instrument Playing Festival 2026 within the premises of the Council Secretariat at Dudhnoi on Monday evening.

The festival was formally inaugurated by RHAC's Chief Executive Member, Tankeswar Rabha, who cut the ceremonial red ribbon to mark the beginning of the event. The lighting of the lamp was performed by RHAC Chairman Sonaram Rabha, Vice-Chairperson Alka Rabha, and All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) President Motilal Baksuk.

Speaking to the media, Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha stated that the Council had taken the initiative to keep alive and safeguard the traditional folk instruments of the indigenous communities while simultaneously striving to showcase them on the global stage. He further added that in the coming years, the festival would be extended beyond the council's jurisdiction to reach wider audiences.

The performances of folk instruments by artistes from the Rabha, Bodo, Garo, Hajong, and several other communities enthralled the gathering, leaving the audience deeply moved by the rich cultural heritage on display. In this festival, performances were presented with a wide range of traditional folk instruments of different communities, such as Kham, Serja, Gamani, Kara-Nal, Kaliya, and Dhol, Badungdupa, Brangchi, Sigaring, and the A·chik drum.

