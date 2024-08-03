First executive meeting of Dibrugarh Press Club held

DIBRUGARH: The first executive meeting of newly-formed committee of Dibrugarh Press Club (DPC) was held under the presidentship of Manash Jyoti Dutta at the premises of DPC on Friday. This was the first executive meeting after the new committee was formed in the recently held annual general meeting. DPC general secretary Ripunjoy Das stressed on the various development programmes regarding the club.

Discussion regarding the Nilim Chowdhury memorial award was also discussed during the executive meeting. A five member jury was formed for nominating the journalist who will be conferred the Nilim Chowdhury memorial award. Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra was invited by the DPC members to visit the club. Patra visited the club and took stock of the club infrastructure. Patra was felicitated by the Press Club. The DPC members requested Dr Saikat Patra to help them to renovate the club. DPC members and office bearers including Ajoy Dutta, Saurav Duarah, Debojit Chutia, Anil Poddar, Patir, Manoj Pandey, Avik Chakraborty were present during the meeting. The Dibrugarh Press Club was established in 1975 and is one of the premier press club in Assam.

Also Read: Assam Tea Tribes Students Association Protests, Burns Effigy of Chief Minister Over Police Brutality and Land Sale Dispute

Also watch: