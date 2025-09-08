Phase I of polling personnel training for BTC election 2025 held at Tangla

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The first phase of polling personnel training for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election 2025 was successfully conducted at Tangla College on Saturday. A total of 956 presiding and polling officials participated in the training session.

The inaugural session was graced by District Commissioner, Udalguri, Pulak Patgiri, who in his address highlighted the importance of training in ensuring a free, fair, and smooth election process.

Election observers for Bhergaon RO area, Joint Secretary, Government of Assam Bhupesh Chandra Das, and Additional Secretary, Home and Political Department Dithakananda Hazarika also addressed the gathering.

During the session, 956 polling personnel were trained. The next phase of training is scheduled at Tangla College on September 8 followed by training at Udalguri College on September 9 and 10.

