Fishery team seizes 9.5-kg brood fish during ban period raid in Bongaigaon

A Correspondent

Bongaigaon: A large brood fish weighing about 9.50 kg was seized by the District Fishery Department from the Borbazar fish market in Bongaigaon on Saturday during a surprise raid.

The raid was carried out as per the Assam Fishery Rules, 1953, and the Assam Fish Seed Act, 2005, during the ongoing fishing ban period from April 1 to July 15. The fish, which is important for breeding, was found in the possession of a vendor identified as Jaharul Sheikh.

The seized fish was later auctioned for Rs 4,000, and the amount will be deposited in the government treasury, officials said. The enforcement team also informed the vendor about the rules of the ban period. He was given a strict warning and asked to submit a written promise not to repeat such activities in the future.

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