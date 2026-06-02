Five Apprehended in Barpeta with 1.5-kg Suspected Fake Gold Bar

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Five persons were apprehended with a boat-shaped, suspected fake gold bar weighing 1.546 kg at the Garemari area in Barpeta district. The apprehended persons have been identified as Mohammad Aaqib Kumar (23 years), Mohammad Hayat Kumar (35 years), Syed Ali Shah (40 years), Ramjan Ali (29 years), and Baharul Islam (27 years). A case has been registered in this regard vide Barpeta PS Case No. 180/26 U/S 61(2)/318(4)/316(2)/349 BNS.

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