Five-day arabic language teacher training programme concludes at Assam University, Silchar

SILCHAR: A five-day training programme for Arabic language teachers concluded at Assam University, Silchar, on September 24. Organised by the Department of Arabic, Assam University, in collaboration with Arabic for All, Riyadh, the programme was held from September 20 to 24.

The training focused on contemporary methods of teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, classroom activities and the practical use of language-teaching techniques. The sessions were held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with Awadh bin Ali bin Muhammad Al-Jumah, a trainer associated with Arabic for All, as the resource person.

Al-Jumah holds a bachelor’s degree in Arabic Language and Education from King Saud University and a master’s degree in Teaching Arabic to Non-Arabic Speakers from Umm Al-Qura University. He has around 12 years of teaching experience under the Saudi Ministry of Education and has also worked in teacher training, language assessment, curriculum development and teaching-material preparation.

The programme was coordinated by Professor Muhammad Bashir K. and supervised by Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Head of the Department of Arabic. Professor Abul Razzaq Tharayil, Dr. Nazmul Islam Barbhuiya and Dr. Hazrat Hasanuzzaman also supported the programme.

Arabic teachers from colleges affiliated with Assam University, along with participants from Cotton University, Guwahati, and institutions in West Bengal, attended the training.

The concluding session included an interaction with the participants, followed by the distribution of certificates by Arabic for All and Assam University. A commemorative memento was also presented by Arabic for All to the Department of Arabic, Assam University. Certificates were presented to the Head of the Department and the programme coordinator as well.

Maulana Mahbubur Rahman, columnist, researcher and Publicity Secretary of the Department of Arabic, said that the training provided teachers with an opportunity to learn about new approaches to Arabic language teaching and to relate them to classroom practice. He expressed the hope that such programmes would continue in the future and contribute to improving the teaching of Arabic in higher education institutions, stated a press release.

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