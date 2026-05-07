Five-day Manasa puja celebrated with traditional fervour at historic Rani Chapori Temple

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A five-day-long Manasa Puja is being held with traditional fervour at the historic Rani Chapori Manasa Temple, located at Bhattapara-Garal on the western outskirts of the city. The puja, which commenced on May 5, entered its second day on Wednesday, coinciding with Krishna Panchami. A steady stream of devotees was witnessed at the temple premises from early morning. The five-day religious event will conclude on May 9.

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