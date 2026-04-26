Sansari Puja held by Gorkha community on banks of Jiya Bharali river at Nameri

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 'Sansari Puja' convened by the Bordekorai-Purusottam Kirtan Sangha, Rangachakuwa, in the northern part of Jamugurihat was held on the bank of the Jiya Bharali river at Nameri on Saturday. Notably, Sansari Puja is an annual religious rite of the Gorkhas where the nature God and Mother Earth are worshipped for world peace, agricultural prosperity, good health, and progress. The Gorkhas observe this agri-based religious rite every year during the month of April-May after the commencement of the Hindu new year.

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