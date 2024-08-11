Mottock Community Groups Announce Agitations Over Delay in ST Status Grant

DIBRUGARH: Five prominent organisations from the Mottock community have announced a series of agitations in protest against the non-grant of Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Mottock community in the state.

The announcement was made during a press meet organised by the All Assam Mottock Sanmilan, All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Sanmilan, All Assam Mottock Mahila Parishad, All Assam Mottock Yuba Chatra Parishad and All Assam Mottock Students’ Union at the Mottock Bhawan in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

The decision taken collectively by these five organisations includes a 5-hour sit-in demonstration in every district on August 16, followed by a 2-hour sit-in protest at Chachal in Guwahati on August 22. On August 26, a mass protest is scheduled to be organised outside the District Commissioner’s office in every district followed by a mass protest in New Delhi on September 6.

A rail blockade is planned for September 13 and an airport blockade on September 27. Finally, a 100-hour economic blockade is scheduled for October 4.

The Mottock community, along with five other ethnic communities in Assam, including the Tai Ahoms, Morans, Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas and Tea Tribes, have been seeking ST status in the state.

Also Read: Student Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident Near Demow

Also watch: