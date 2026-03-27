Five withdraw nominations in Darrang; 14 candidates in fray across three LACs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A total of 14 candidates have been confirmed to contest in the three LACs of Darrang district. Out of the 19 candidates whose nominations were found valid, 5 candidates withdrew their nomination papers by the final deadline on Thursday.

In the 50-Mangaldai LAC, two Independent candidates, Saheb Ali and Sahir Bhuyan, withdrew their nominations. In the 51-Dalgaon LAC, three Independent candidates, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Soleman Haque, and Humayun Kabir, withdrew their nominations. There were no withdrawals in the 49 Sipajhar LAC. As a result, four candidates will contest in the 49-Sipajhar LAC, namely Dr Parmananda Rajbanshi (BJP), Binanda Kumar Saikia (INC), Moon Kumar Deka (SUCI-C), and Harjyoti Buddha (Ind).

In the 50-Mangaldai LAC, the contesting candidates are Nilima Devi (BJP), Riju Moni Talukdar (INC), Azizur Rahman (AIUDF), Harekrishna Deka (TMC), Ajit Acharya (SUCI-C), and Prabin Kumar Deka (Ind). Similarly, in the 51-Dalgaon LAC, the contesting candidates are Krishna Saha (BJP), Majibur Rahman (AIUDF), Azizur Rahman (Raijor Dal), and Ainul Haque (Ind).

Also Read: Six candidates withdraw nominations across three LACs in Kokrajhar; 36 remain in fray