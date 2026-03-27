Six candidates withdraw nominations across three LACs in Kokrajhar; 36 remain in fray

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: On the last day for withdrawal of candidature, six candidates withdrew their nominations from three Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) in Kokrajhar district. The withdrawal process concluded at 3 pm on Thursday.

Under 1-Gossaigaon LAC, Harkiuliash Basumatary (Independent) and in 4-Baokhungri LAC, Arun Kumar Ray (Independent) withdrew their candidatures. Further, under 5-Parbatjhora LAC, Independent candidates Prabadh Kumar Brahma, Sajal Kumar Singha, Azad Hussain, and Johirul Islam Mandal withdrew their nominations. No withdrawals were reported from 2-Dotma (ST) LAC and 3-Kokrajhar (ST) LAC.

With six withdrawals and one nomination rejected during scrutiny, the total number of candidates remaining in the fray in Kokrajhar district now stands at 36, reduced from 43 earlier.

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