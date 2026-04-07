Flag march across Nagaon town reinforces security and public confidence ahead of polls

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a strong show of preparedness ahead of the election, the Nagaon district administration and police carried out an extensive flag march across key areas of the town to ensure law and order and instil a sense of security among the public. The initiative was led by District Commissioner Devasish Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, who personally spearheaded the march starting from Sadar police station, passing through Stadium Bazaar and covering several sensitive and strategically important locations across the town.

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