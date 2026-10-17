Flood Devastation to Festive Hope: Dibrugarh Pandal Honours Assam Survivors

In a striking departure from festive grandeur, the Masterpara Durga Puja Committee in Dibrugarh has unveiled its highly anticipated theme for this year's celebrations: “A Ray of Hope Amidst the Flood”.

The thoughtfully crafted pandal shifts focus directly onto the devastating environmental and humanitarian crisis that recently ravaged Upper Assam. Built on a modest budget, the artistic installation vividly depicts inundated village landscapes, stranded families, and rescue boats.

It specifically highlights the intense hardships faced by communities in the worst-hit Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, where overflowing rivers breached traditional embankments earlier this year.

By positioning Goddess Durga at the centre of the waterlogged replica, the committee highlights a message of inner strength and solidarity. The pandal also pays tribute to the tireless rescue operations led by the Indian Army and NDRF personnel.

This timely tribute coincides with major regional developments, including the resolution of a high-profile 14-day political protest in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently assured the release of critical rehabilitation and financial compensation packages for thousands of displaced families across Upper Assam. Through this creative endeavour, Masterpara successfully transforms a cultural space into a profound reminder of human resilience.