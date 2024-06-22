Flood Preparedness Meeting in Lakhimpur District Reviews Initiatives and Inspects Relief Camps

LAKHIMPUR: A meeting regarding flood preparedness in Lakhimpur district was organized at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, the District Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority. The meeting reviewed the flood preparedness initiatives undertaken by various departments concerned. It began with a comprehensive presentation made by DDMA regarding the issues of discussion. A presentation was also made by power generating corporation NEEPCO. The meeting was attended by State Coordinator of Assam State Disaster Management Authority Alakananda Medhi, Project Manager Mirza Mohammad Irshad, officials of NEEPCO and senior officers of concerned departments of the district. After the meeting, the officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority inspected the ‘Model Relief Camp’ set up at Kakoi High School under Kadam Revenue Circle and also inspected the reconstruction works of River Shingra embankment under Nowboicha Revenue Circle.

