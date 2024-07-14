PHE Minister Baruah Vows Transparent Relief, Urges Swift Compensation for Barak Valley Flood Victims

SILCHAR: The PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah wrapped up his three-day Barak Valley tour on Saturday with a clear-cut instruction to all the three district administrations to prepare the lists of flood-affected victims in the most transparent manner.

“Any dubious act or corrupt practice in preparing the list of actual flood-affected people will not be spared,” Baruah said in clear terms. Apart from the Lat Mandals, this time the local Booth Level Officer, a government teacher and one GRS would comprise the team which prepares the list, Baruah said. He further assured that compensation would be handed over to the flood-affected victims within August 15.

After reviewing the flood situation and the relief distribution in Cachar on Thursday, Jayanta Malla visited Hailakandi and Karimganj districts in the next day. Baruah, who was the guardian minister of both Cachar and Hailakandi, held review meetings with the district administrations, officials of various concerned departments as well as the public representatives. Baruah assured that the state government would extend all sorts of assistance to the flood-affected people.

“The Chief Minister has instructed all the members of his Cabinet to visit and review the districts badly affected in the recent flood. The Chief Minister himself will visit Barak Valley shortly,” Baruah added.

The PHE Minister also visited the major erosion site on the Silchar Airport VIP road as well as the construction site of the mini secretariat at Srikona. He said, due to massive pouring this year, the construction of the mini secretariat had been slowed down a little bit, but would pick-up the pace once the weather was conducive. He informed that the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had already sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the renovation of the erosion-hit VIP road and if more funds needed, would be pumped in.

