159 villages hit by flood; 79,830 people affected in Sivasagar district

Sivasagar: Though the overall flood situation in Sivasagar district showed little sign of improvement, three out of eight rivers are still flowing above danger levels in the district. According to District Disaster Management Authority sources, Dihing, Desang and Dorika rivers are flowing above danger mark, while Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Mitong, Demow and Jhanji are flowing below the danger level.

Three people have lost their lives so far. According to the sources, a person from Borpatra Gohain Gaon named Abhijit Changmai (45), Gita Lakhua (35) of Rajmai Grant and Sukumari Sonar (13) of Bheloguri Dubi lost their lives, while Parameshar Sahini of Dhaibari, Demow who went missing during a boat accident at river Brahmaputra was still untraceable.

The district administration has initiated several steps for flood rescue and rehabilitation, including deployment of SDRF teams.

As per reports, a total of 79,830 population has been affected by flood waters in 159 villages of 4 revenue circles of Sivasagar, Demow, Nazira and Sonari, while 1,772 hectares of crop area has been affected during the flood.

The district administration has also opened 27 relief camps and gave shelter to 7,678 people with timely food, drinking water, baby food, etc along with medical facilities.

As per the reports around 1,14,503 animals have been affected by the deluge in the district. Officials of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department have been going to the flood-ravaged areas to arrange for the treatment of sick livestock as well as provide fodder. Temporary cattle sheds have been constructed at affected areas of Demow and Sivasagar revenue circles.

Besides, infrastructure damage includes 40 anganwadi centres, 59 schools, 26 PWSS, 2 health institutes, 2 embankments, 13 roads, 1 bridge, while number of houses damaged are under assessment, the DDMA sources said and further added that all embankments are strictly monitored by the Water Resources department and emergency restoration works are being carried out.

