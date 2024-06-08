World Environment Day celebrated with sapling plantation and awareness campaigns in Assam

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the world, the World Environment Day was celebrated at the behest of Aamai Runtuk Committee at Premnagar under Athiabari forest range on Wednesday by planting of saplings in the village where people of the locality faced acute water crisis recently for extreme drought due to lack of rainfall. The plantation programme was sponsored by “Back to Roots” with the help of Atul Pandey, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Varanasi, UP.

Talking to this correspondent, the secretary of Koch Deheng Rungchung Rananta Koch said the World Environment Day was celebrated with the campaign focusing on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience under the slogan, “Our land, our future, we are for Generation Restoration”. “All over the world, the ecosystems were being threatened from forests and drylands to farmlands and lakes, natural spaces on which humanity’s existence depends are reaching a tipping point. Trees absorb and store the carbon dioxide and if forests are cleared, or even disturbed, they release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases”, he said adding that the loss of forest causes around 10% of global warming. There’s simply no way we can fight the climate crisis if we don’t stop deforestation, he added.

Tezpur: A day long programme on World Environment day was organized by KVK, Sonitpur. At the very beginning, a plantation drive was conducted where every employees of the KVK planted two saplings at the campus and took pledge to restore nature in connection with this years’ World Environment day theme which was “Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience” focusing primarily on restoring degraded land. After that the programme continued in the premises of Roshan National School, Gutlung, Sonitpur, where chief guest of the programme was Angana Sarma, head (i/c), KVK Sonitpur and Krishna Bormudoi, Chief Instructor of KB Hydroponics Academy. At the onset of the programme the students of Roshan National school performed an impactful play on Chipko Movement which is a non violent movement that took place in 1970 in the Himalayan region of present day Uttarakhand as a response to increasing destruction of forests. Angana Sharmah, spoke about importance of land restoration particularly emphasizing on organic farming.

