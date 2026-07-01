Assam: Encroachment on Nona Riverbed Sparks Flood Fears in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Serious allegations of large-scale encroachment, excavation of fish ponds, and construction of permanent houses on the bed of the Nona River in several villages under the Ghograpar revenue circle of the Nalbari district have triggered widespread concern among locals.

According to residents, areas including Arora, Sonkuriha, Namati, Chhot Allia, and Balipara have witnessed extensive encroachment over the past several years on what is claimed to be government-protected river land. Despite repeated public complaints, the district administration and the concerned departments have not taken any visible action, according to the locals.

Locals claim that large ponds have been excavated on the riverbed for commercial fish farming and that permanent residential structures have also come up in the area. They fear that these activities have obstructed the river's natural flow, increasing the risk of severe flooding, erosion, and even a change in the river's course during the monsoon.

Some have also raised allegations that certain officials may have tacitly allowed such encroachments to continue. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.

Residents have also raised concerns about the quality of embankment construction works carried out by the Water Resources Department. Residents fear that if illegal encroachments and excavation of ponds inside the riverbed continue, the river's flow could be further obstructed, increasing the likelihood of floods and damage to nearby villages.

Meanwhile, attention has turned to the newly appointed circle officer of the Ghograpar revenue circle, Hiromoni Milli, with many residents expressing hope that the administration will initiate a drive to remove encroachments.

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