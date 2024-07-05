Samaritan Supports Bereaved Boatman's Family After Tragic Flood Incident in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA: The family members of a penniless boatman who died after falling from the boat in the surging flood water and were incapable of performing the last rites without a postmortem, a Samaritan, leaned over to the distressed family, who had borne the cost of transportation, etc.

The tragic boat incident took place on Tuesday evening at No. 3 Bormura under Dholla PS of Paschim Saikhowa Na Bormura Gaon Panchyat under Doomdooma Revenue Circle when Chilbanus Tirky (35) was in his country boat returning home after dropping a few journalists at the river bank. Tirky suddenly fell from his boat close to his house in full view of his wife. When his wife made him hue and cry, the neighbours rescued him alive, entangled with the roots of water spinach (Kolmi), but he soon died. Dr. Amorjit Saikia, principal of Bir Raghab Moran Government Model College, who visited the family members, not only supported the family financially to perform the post-mortem examination but also assured them that they would bear the cost of graduation for their only son, presently studying in Class VIII, if admitted to BRMGMC. Dr. Saikia’s Samaritan gesture has been widely commended.

