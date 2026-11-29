A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The waste accumulated at the dumping ground of Bokakhat has emerged as a serious environmental threat, raising concerns among locals after floodwaters washed away large quantities of garbage and scattered it across nearby areas.

To dispose of the waste collected from the Bokakhat municipal area, the Bokakhat Municipal Board constructed a costly waste disposal project at Latabari, along the banks of the Difloo river on the western outskirts of the town. More than Rs 3 crore was spent on constructing the project, with funds received from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and other sources.

However, the location of the project, situated right beside the Difloo river flowing down from the Karbi Hills, has been the subject of considerable controversy, with repeated media reports highlighting environmental concerns.

Although pollution control regulations prohibit waste disposal facilities along flowing rivers, the Bokakhat Municipal Board went ahead with the ambitious project, allegedly disregarding these restrictions.

The Difloo river originates in the Karbi Hills, flows through Kaziranga National Park and eventually joins the Brahmaputra at Difloomukh near Burapahar. Besides dividing Kaziranga National Park into two sections, the river plays a vital role in supplying water to wildlife and sustaining the region's biodiversity. At present, the waste disposal site at Latabari receives not only municipal garbage collected daily from Bokakhat town but also various types of waste from Bokakhat Civil Hospital, including discarded medicines and used syringes. Electronic waste is also reportedly dumped at the site in violation of prescribed regulations.

On September 10 last year, a five-member expert team led by Rita Saraniya of the Assam Pollution Control Board visited the project site. In its report, the team specifically mentioned finding objectionable categories of waste at the location. The issue has sparked repeated concerns that hazardous pollution generated by such waste could contaminate the waters of the Difloo river, potentially posing a serious threat to Kaziranga National Park. RTI activist Rohit Choudhury had also lodged written complaints with the municipal authorities and the Assam Government, protesting against the location and functioning of the project. The Kaziranga National Park authorities had also issued a show-cause notice and written to the Bokakhat Municipal Board, asking it to relocate the waste disposal facility.

Despite these objections and warnings, no effective corrective measures have been taken regarding the waste disposal project constructed along the banks of the Difloo river.

As a result, accumulated garbage at the site has now been washed away by floodwaters and scattered across neighbouring areas. The waste has also been carried downstream towards Kaziranga by the floodwaters.

After the floodwaters recede during the monsoon, there is a growing possibility that large stretches of land downstream from Latabari, extending up to Kaziranga National Park, could become contaminated by the scattered waste. This has raised serious concerns among residents about the possibility of extensive environmental pollution.

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