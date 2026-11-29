A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A devastating fire broke out near the daily market in the heart of Nazira town early on Saturday morning, gutting four houses and destroying property worth several lakh rupees. The incident occurred at around 5 am in Ward No. 9 of Nazira Municipality, at a residential property owned by Anand Ghosh, where four families were living as tenants. According to reports, the fire allegedly broke out following the explosion of an LPG cylinder in one of the rented houses. The flames quickly spread to the neighbouring houses, completely destroying the residences of Dipen Das, Durgeswar Das, Ashitosh Dubey, and Sudarshan Saikia, along with their household belongings and other valuables.

Also Read: Assam: Dibrugarh Airport Concludes Aviation Safety Awareness Week 2026