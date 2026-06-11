Food Safety Department warns against use of newspapers for food packaging

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Food Safety Department, Dibrugarh, has launched a special awareness and inspection drive across various parts of the city to discourage food business operators from using newspapers and other printed materials for packaging, storing, and serving food items.

The campaign, which commenced on Monday, saw food safety officials conducting inspections at hotels, restaurants, sweet shops, tea stalls, and other food establishments. During the drive, business operators were sensitised about the potential health hazards associated with the use of newspapers and printed papers for food handling.

Officials stated that printing inks and chemicals present in newspapers and other printed materials can migrate into food upon contact, posing serious health risks to consumers. The risk is particularly high when such materials are used to wrap hot, oily, or moisture-rich food items, as these conditions facilitate the transfer of harmful substances into the food.

The department further pointed out that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) considers the use of newspapers and printed papers for food packaging unsafe and advises against the practice. During the inspections, officials seized and removed newspapers and other printed materials that were being used for food packaging and storage at several establishments. Business owners were instructed to discontinue the use of such materials and adopt safer alternatives.

The Food Safety Department advised all food business operators to use only approved food-grade packaging materials and emphasised that compliance with food safety standards was the responsibility of every establishment.

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