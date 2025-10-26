Foreign funded evil forces desperate to dethrone BJP: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Opposition parties, backed by fundamentalist forces and foreign funding, had teamed up to dethrone the BJP government in the ensuing Assembly election to push the very entity and identity of the state to an irreparable crisis, stated the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing a party meeting here on Friday night, Sarma asked the leaders and workers to only to the ideology of the BJP to save Assam from the evil design of the opposition parties. Maintaining that in 2026 Assembly election, it would be a tough fight for the BJP as all the opposition parties had been trying desperately to consolidate their vote banks, Sarma said, in the last ten years the state government had succeeded in taking firm stands like eviction of the illegal settlers, nullifying child marriage, banning Madras’s and unifying the Hindus despite strong opposition. The foreign funded evil forces could sense that if the BJP was in power they would not be able to destabilise the identity of Assam, he added.

The Chief Minister in his hour long speech asked the party workers, especially the aspirants to rise above personal ambitions and to wholeheartedly dedicate themselves only to the ideology of the BJP. He said, “You do not need to have faith on Himanta Biswa Sarma, but you have to unconditional faith on the ideology of the BJP. This is the only way to defeat the evil forces in the ensuing election.” He said the BJP government in Assam had never slipped away from the ideology of the party and hence despite strong opposition the party had won all the elections from Panchayat to Lok Sabha.

The Chief Minister underlined that the next six months would be very crucial for both the party as well as the state itself and hence all the BJP workers had to dedicate themselves for the party. He said, the government would place a bill in the next Assembly session in November to ensure strict action against love jihad.

Also Read: People will vote for BJP: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma