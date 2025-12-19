15 declared foreigners asked to leave Assam within 24 hours

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district administration has asked over 15 individuals declared foreigners to leave Assam within 24 hours.

According to reports, these foreign nationals, declared foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT), have been given 24 hours’ time to leave Assam via designated exit routes in Dhubri, Sribhumi, or South Salmara-Mankachar.

The declared foreigners are Zahura Khatun, daughter of Riaz Uddin from Kandhulimari village under Dhing police station (PS); Abdul Aziz, son of Abdul Ali from Hedayat Nagar, Nagaon PS; Waheda Khatun, wife of Atab Uddin from Bogariguri village, Juria PS; Ajufa Khatun, wife of Abdul Kalam from Garematikhowa village in Rupahihat PS; Hussein Ali, son of Abdul Latif from Dighaliati village, Raha PS; Fazila Khatun, wife of Umar Ali from Hatijujuwa village, Jajari PS; and Anura Begum, wife of Kalam Ali from Lenteng village, Samaguri PS; Asha Khatun, wife of Halilur Rahman from Salabari village, Samaguri PS; Nazrul Islam, son of Abdul Latif from Chaparmukh town, Raha PS; Rahim Sheikh, son of Baju from Dighaliati village, Raha PS; Borek Ali, son of Wazuddin Sheikh from Dighaliati village, Raha PS; Idris Ali, son of Samar Ali from Raha town, Raha PS; Rustam Ali, son of Jabar Ali from Pach Hatigaon Tea Estate, Kaliabor PS; Anowar Khan, son of Kurban Khan from Garubandha village, Jakhalabandha PS; Taher Ali, son of Abdul Hussain from Garalmari village, Uluwani PS, respectively.

The district administration has asked all to leave Assam within 24 hours, failing which, they face forced expulsion under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

The district administration said that the names of these declared foreigners would be removed from the voter list, besides the cancellation of their ration cards, the freezing of their Aadhaar cards, and the withdrawal of the government’s social security benefits, sources added.

