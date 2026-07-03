ORANG: Wild elephant herd wreaks havoc at school in Udalguri border village

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The growing menace of wild elephants along the India-Bhutan border has once again exposed the vulnerability of villages in northern Udalguri district. In the early hours of Thursday, a herd of wild elephants stormed North Sekhar Middle English School at Badalapara Tiniali under Bhergaon, causing extensive damage to the school's office and several classrooms.

The latest incident has intensified concerns among locals, who allege that the school has become a frequent target of elephant raids. The elephant herd reportedly went on a rampage across Badalapara and adjoining areas, damaging several residential houses and leaving affected families counting their losses.

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