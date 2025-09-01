Forest department cracks down on illegal timber trade in Abhayapuri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Acting on the directive of the Abhayapuri Regional Forest Officer, a joint team of forest personnel from Abhayapuri and Jhitkibari launched an operation against illegal timber trade in Palton Bazar, near Abhayapuri of Bongaigaon district.

During the raid, the team detected an unauthorized timber mill operating illegally. The forest officials dismantled the mill on the spot and seized machinery, equipment, and a stock of valuable timber.

Officials said that the raid was part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal timber smuggling in the region. However, sources confirmed that the suppliers linked to the illegal mill managed to escape after getting wind of the operation. The forest department has intensified vigilance in the area to curb further illegal activities.

