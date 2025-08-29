Assam: Illegal timber seized after high-speed chase in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a decisive operation, the West Kamrup forest division successfully intercepted a vehicle laden with illegally-transported teak wood, following a dramatic chase that began in the Shantipur area of Boko and ended in Batakuchi village under Bamunigaon forest range in Boko on Tuesday night. Led by Bamunigaon Range Officer Aminul Islam, forest officials pursued the suspicious vehicle across multiple locations before it was abandoned near a roadside gorge by the driver, who managed to flee the scene. The vehicle was found to be packed with cut pieces of teak, suspected to have been smuggled from nearby forested areas. Speaking to reporters, Range Officer Islam stated that the estimated market value of the seized timber is approximately 2 lakh rupees. He further emphasized that the department remained vigilant against timber smuggling and would continue to take strict action against such illegal activities. The seizure marked a significant breakthrough in the Forest Department’s ongoing efforts to curb deforestation and protect valuable forest resources in the region.

