Forest Department distributes 75 Tree species to schools during Sewa Pakhwada in Tinsukia

75 tree species distributed

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: As part of ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ organized to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Forest Department under the Khatangpani forest range office in Assam’s Tinsukia district conducted a special sapling distribution and plantation program here on Thursday.

Saplings collected from the Kathalguri ABA Nursery were distributed across schools in the greater Bordumsa–Pengaree jurisdiction.

Of the targeted 400 schools, more than 40 schools have already received saplings for plantation. “A total of 75 species of trees are being shared to spread awareness about conservation and inspire the younger generation to protect nature,” informed a forest official.

The event was graced by Bhadeswar Moran, the newly-elected Chairman of Tinsukia Zilla Parishad, who attended as guest of honour. In his address, he urged all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully in securing a better tomorrow through large-scale plantation drives.

Also Read: Forest department admits poaching of elephants at Manas National Park

Also Watch: