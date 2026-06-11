Forest Man Jadav Payeng Delivers Inspiring Lecture at Rajabari Environment Day Event

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: “Whether anyone has seen God or not, I do not know. For me, nature itself is God. Nature has given us trees, water, and the strength to live. That is my God. It is because of serving nature that I have had the opportunity to travel to different parts of the world.”

These were the words of the Forest Man of India, Padma Shri awardee and creator of the Molai Forest, Jadav Payeng, while addressing a special lecture organised by the World Environment Day Celebration Committee at the Rajabari Alok Sandhani Shilpi Samaj Natya Mandir in Bokakhat.

In his speech, Payeng observed that if naturally growing indigenous trees in Assam were protected, there would be little need for additional plantation drives.

Significantly, Payeng said that for the development of Northeast India, IAS and IPS officers should emerge from the region itself. According to him, officers coming from outside often lack an emotional connection with the area.

At the event, noted young social worker and nature lover Jitu Saikia was presented with the Lili Das Talukdar Nature Conservation Award.

Also Read: Fire at Jadav Payeng’s Molai forest triggers demand for high-level investigation