Formation of parallel All Assam Ex-ULFA Coordination Committees sparks controversy

TANGLA: The All Assam Ex-ULFA Coordination Committee is embroiled in controversy following the formation of two parallel central committees, raising concerns and confusion among its members and the general public.

In a press conference at Tangla in Udalguri district on Thursday by the committee’s Udalguri chapter, Secretary, Narendra Deka alleged that Minaram Gogoi and Raman Deka, who are claiming to be the president and secretary of the committee, formed a splinter group out of personal ambitions and they had termed the formation of a full-fledged central committee on 22 September 2024 in Udalguri district as illegal and arbitrary.

According to the central secretary organizing secretary, Dipu Hazarika, in the full-fledged session of the organisation held on January 6 and January 7, 2024 in Duliajan, Lokeshwar Gogoi was elected president, Mridul Bora was retained as executive president, and Raju Phukan and Dipu Hazarika were given the roles of secretary and organizing secretary, respectively. However, the dispute took a new turn on February 19, 2024, when Minaram Gogoi, Dhruva Kalita, and Ramen Deka, dissatisfied with their exclusion from leadership roles, reportedly formed a parallel central committee in Darrang district.

“It is unfortunate that some individuals, who were not offered positions in the Central Committee, have now formed their own splinter group and the organization has reaffirmed that the Central Committee formed in Duliajan is the legitimate body, as it was established in a constitutionally compliant manner with representation from almost all districts of Assam,” said Central Organising Secretary, Dipu Hazarika.

The Udalguri chapter has urged all members to focus on resolving the issues faced by former ULFA members and avoid internal conflicts that could hinder the future of the organization. The leadership has also called for unity and cooperation among members to move forward with the mission of the organization, stressing that personal ambitions should not be allowed to disrupt the committee’s goals.

