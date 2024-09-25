Axam Xahitya Xabha's Sixth Central Executive Session Concludes at Don Bosco School, Tangla

TANGLA: The sixth full-fledged Central Executive Session of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, organized by the Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha and the Tangla Shatadal Xahitya Xabha, at Don Bosco School in Tangla concluded recently. The two-day session, was marked by the release of 21 books, including a Souvenir Magazine “Nai Naika” dedicated in the memory of eminent thinker, journalist and advocate, Late Dr. Keshav Chandra Dutta.

The session began with a flag hoisting ceremony by Axam Xahitya Xabha president Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika followed by a Borgeet performed by artiste Anima Nath. The session presided over by Dr. Hazarika which was anchored by Assam Xahitya Xabha’s General Secretary Dr. Upendrajit Sharma and Central Executive Member Pabitra Sharma. During the event, Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika, along with Vice President Dr. Girish Sandikai, General Secretary Dr. Upendrajit Sharma, and former Vice President Mrinalini Devi, were felicitated with a jaapi, and seleng.

The souvenir magazine “Nai Naika”, edited by Hemanta Barua, which was dedicated to the memory of Late Dr. Keshav Chandra Dutta was unveiled by AXX president Dr. Hazarika during the session.

Additionally, 20 other books were released, featuring a wide range of topics including literature, poetry, and cultural discussions. Notable releases included “Prabandha Kusum” and “Purani Kotha” by Purnuram Kalita, “Mur Anubhuti” by Rajendra Deka, “Panchamunir Ashram” by Khagendra Nath Bora among others.

Assam Legislative Assembly, Speaker Biswajit Daimari, who attended the session, released the magazine “Akash”, edited by Ranji Saikia Deka. In his address, Daimari urged the Assam Xahitya Xabha to play a decisive role in guiding the future of cultural and literary landscape of state. A special session was held in the evening with leaders from various student and literary organizations, including the All Bodo Students’ Union, Bodo Xahitya Xabha, Rabha Xahitya Xabha, and All Assam Students’ Union.

