Former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Minister Abdul Jabbar passes away at 96

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Former Legislator of Dalgaon Assembly constituency and ex-Minister of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) government, Abdul Jabbar, passed away on Sunday at the age of 96 in a private hospital in Guwahati. He sustained severe injuries after a fall at his residence in Kharupetia, Darrang, and was immediately admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Abdul Jabbar, a science teacher during the founding years of Kharupetia HS School, later served as a teacher at Mangaldai HS School and Cotton Collegiate School in Guwahati. In 1979, he worked as an advocate at the Gauhati High Court but later returned to Dalgaon to enter politics. In 1983, he contested the Assembly elections for the first time but was defeated by former Chief Minister Syeda Anowara Taimur.

Around the same time as the formation of the Asom Gana Parishad, the United Minority Front (UMF) was established and Late Abdul Jabbar played a leading role in its formation, which strongly opposed the Congress in minority-dominated areas. In the 1985 Assembly elections, he defeated Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Syeda Anowara Taimur by a significant margin.

Known as a staunch critic of the AGP, Abdul Jabbar later joined the AGP and served as a Cabinet Minister for Char and Minority Development during the second term of former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. Elected as a Legislator twice as an AGP leader, he later briefly associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress.

The news of his demise cast a pall of gloom over the entire constituency as hundreds of admirers gathered at his residence. His funeral prayers (Janaza) were conducted at 11 am on Monday at the public graveyard at Kharupetia Town.

